Seahawks give Tedric Thompson permission to seek trade

Getty Images

Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson appears to be on the way out of Seattle.

Thompson has been given permission to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old Thompson has one year left on his rookie deal, at a base salary of $2.1 million. Last year he started every game he was healthy enough to play, but that was only six games. He has missed 19 games through three seasons.

It’s unlikely that the Seahawks will get much in a trade, but some team might be willing to offer a late-round pick for him. If not, it seems likely that the Seahawks will release him.