Seahawks set to sign Brandon Shell

The Seahawks lost a tackle when George Fant agreed to a deal with the Jets this week and they moved to fill that opening on their roster on Wednesday.

Seattle’s choice to take that spot is a player who used to play for Fant’s new team. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Jets right tackle Brandon Shell has agreed to a deal with the team.

It is a two-year, $11 million deal for Shell.

Shell was a fifth-round pick in 2016 and started 40 games for the Jets over the last four seasons. Germain Ifedi, Seattle’s right tackle from 2019, remains a free agent.