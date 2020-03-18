Steelers cut Roosevelt Nix after agreeing to terms with Derek Watt

Getty Images

The Steelers released fullback Roosevelt Nix on Wednesday, the team announced.

The move was expected after Pittsburgh reached agreement on a deal with free agent fullback Derek Watt.

Nix had two years left on his contract. He will count $875,000 in dead money, but the team will save $1.01 million.

Nix played only three games last season before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Steelers.

In his career, Nix has 16 touches for 73 yards and two touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017.