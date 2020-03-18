Steelers place second-round tender on Matt Feiler

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on tackle Matt Feiler, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

With the loss of B.J. Finney to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, keeping a quality offensive lineman in the fold made plenty of sense for the Steelers. The second-round tender carries a non-guaranteed value of $3.259 million for the 2020 season.

Any team that would sign Feiler to an offer sheet would be obligated to give Pittsburgh a second-round draft pick should the Steelers decline to match the offer.

Feiler has appeared in 32 career games for Pittsburgh with 27 starts over the last three seasons at right tackle. He’s been a full-time starter the last two years, with 26 starts in 27 games played.