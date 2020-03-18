Steelers ready to restrict the draft room

Getty Images

We don’t know much about the manner in which the rest of the offseason will unfold, but we know that the draft will happen as scheduled on April 23-25.

And teams know that they’ll have to limit the number of persons present in their draft rooms to 10.

“We’re doing our best to continue to operate as best we can under the circumstances,” Steelers owner Art Rooney II told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We have a lot of people working from home. Even people who are here we are restricting the number of people who can get in a room. It will be a bit of an unusual year in the draft room, I would say, not having the full contingent of 20 to 25 people at a time in that room. We’re trying to work through it and allow people to participate in meetings remotely. We’ll do the best we can.”

Every team will be in the same boat during the draft, and every team will be trying to navigate an ever-changing situation that eventually will wipe out most if not all of the offseason program, and that could delay the opening of training camp and possibly shorten the season.