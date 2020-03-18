Texans bring back Vernon Hargreaves

Getty Images

The Texans released cornerback Vernon Hargreaves last month rather than wait for the fifth-year of his rookie deal to kick in, but that didn’t spell the end of their relationship with the 2016 first-round pick.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year deal that will bring Hargreaves back to the team. No financial terms have been reported, but it’s sure to be for less than the $9.594 million Hargreaves would have made on his original deal.

Hargreaves was waived by the Buccaneers last November and the Texans claimed him the next day. He had 21 tackles for the Texans in six regular season games and made nine more during the team’s two playoff outings.

The Texans have also re-signed Bradley Roby and Phillip Gaines to go with Lonnie Johnson and Gareon Conley at cornerback. Johnathan Joseph is an impending free agent and is not expected back with the club.