Report: Teams that spoke to Tom Brady believe he wants Antonio Brown

Posted by Josh Alper on March 18, 2020, 8:25 AM EDT
Tom Brady Antonio Brown
Getty Images

There was chatter before Tom Brady settled on the Buccaneers as his new team that the quarterback might push for wide receiver Antonio Brown to join him for the 2020 season and there’s still chatter to that effect now that Brady has agreed to terms with Tampa.

NFL Media reports that teams that spoke with Brady in recent days are under the impression that he wants Brown as part of his offense this year. Brady and Brown played one game together with the Patriots last season before Brown was released in the wake of a lawsuit alleging his sexual abuse was filed.

Brady has made public signs of support for Brown, but it remains to be seen if things will fall into place for a reunion. Brown’s status with the NFL is unclear as he remains under league investigation. It also may be a tough sell for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians was in Pittsburgh for Brown’s first two NFL seasons and said in January 2019 that he likes Brown and that he was a hard-working player, but believes he’s acted like too much of a diva and has to “make better decisions off the field.” He said in another interview that month that a-holes “usually run in the wide receiver room” and that Brown “needs to go back to where the beginning was.”

It remains to be seen if the Bucs will be willing to offer Brown a chance to show that he can get back to the days when his on-field exploits trumped other drama, but any opportunity would likely come with an incredibly small margin for error.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Report: Teams that spoke to Tom Brady believe he wants Antonio Brown

  2. If AB gets psychiatric help he may be able to play again but there is little doubt that he will be spending time in suspension – maybe a lengthy amount of time. A bit odd that TB would even bring up AB’s name with other teams…makes you wonder if this is just more fake news.

  3. If its Tampa Bay .. I know its Antonio Brown and he’s a Hall Of Fame talent, but if you already have Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, how much more do you really need? The potential for things to turn sour weighed vs what you already have .. doesn’t even seem worth the risk. I think Brady is smart enough to realize that.

  4. Brown doesn’t deserve to be in the NFL. There’s more then enough evidence for me to say the guy is a complete whack job. The Bucs have more then enough offensive weapons to make Tom happy.

  5. Mike Evans/Godwin/Antonio Brown is really kind of incomprehensible if that were to happen. Then if you factor in Melvin Gordon or a J.K Dobbins at RB – too bad this isn’t 33yr old Brady. Seen stacked teams before, but that’s Golden State Warriors level of ridiculous. Still gotta play the games though

  8. The Bucs already have a pretty good receiving group and do not need AB. TB12 should be excited about that…

  10. Bucs coach was his O coordinator ABs first two seasons.
    If ends up with the Bucs with the WR they already have , look out

  11. WHY??!!
    Yes AB is talented but he has mental issues that far outweigh his on field abilities….. hes a distraction & locker room cancer…..he couldnt even keep it under control in the Patriots structured organization & hes done NOTHING to show hes got things under control & things in perspective in his life on EVERY LEVEL….. he still believes HE’S BEEN THE VICTIM ALL ALONG….. yeah, what could possibly go wrong bringing him in??!!

  15. I get why Brady would want him on the team but does he not realize Brown will serve a gigantic suspension if/when he does come back? I would think everyone knows it, save for maybe Brown himself. Would it be worth it?

  17. I do not believe this, and I still believe most of this is a (not so) well-crafted narrative that few, but some, are willing to cover. Teams did not want a 43-year old QB, especially one unproven outside of BB. The Pats didn’t offer him a long-term contract 2 years ago, instead an incentive-laden one in which he hit no incentives. There was no discussion with the Pats this year. The media keeps the dream alive but there is no back story here. Or – he doesn’t have the leverage he thinks he does.

  18. And now Belichick swoops in and signs Antonio Brown. It would drive Brady crazy.

    On a serious note, Brady will have a plethora of weapons next year (with or without AB). It surely will be interesting to see whether or not he is gonna light it up or fail.

    A sad ending to the Patriots’ dynasty. Also, who would have thought that Brady leaves the Pats before Josh McDaniels!?

  20. AB’s toxic but DID seem to be on Brady’s on-field wavelength for his very short time at Pats.

  23. Maybe AB has learned his lesson and will be a good soldier for TB….. wait, what… did I just type that bahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

  24. “If ends up with the Bucs with the WR they already have , look out”

    Look out all right. Look out or locker room meltdowns and sideline tantrums, look out for new legal issues arising, look out for Brown to create far more trouble than what he’s worth.

    And that’s assuming Goodell will let him anywhere near an NFL field. He ruined the start of the 100th anniversary season with horrible headline after horrible headline. Every owner and Goodell are certainly still very pissed off bout that.

  27. CYA for the other teams. Why didn’t you try to sign Brady? Oh, well, uh, he wanted AB to come with.

  28. Tom is gonna find out that they don’t let every teams offensive line hold the way they let the patriots hold!!!

  29. You think Brown and his massive ego are going to be ok on the sidelines for one or two receiver sets?? NO WAY! You think Brown will be ok not getting the ball hardly in some games?? NO WAY! Bad idea!

  31. I don’t think any team will touch him now after the incident with the police at his home and the moving van incident. Even if they do sign him they will just put him on the exempt list until all the legal proceedings (including the sexual assault lawsuit) have played out completely. Then he’ll be suspended for at least half a year. Then there’s the issue of whether or not he can actually stay out of trouble for a week. He has been strangely quiet lately though. Maybe he’s finally realizing he can’t act like a spoiled three-year old child his entire life….either that or he’s almost broke.

  32. So before he got the job he was telling prospective employers to hire a malcontent to come in and ruin the hard built chemistry in their locker room? Tampa probably said “he couldn’t even start on our team and we’re not spending a dime on him, sign here or leave”.

  33. welcometothefold95 says:
    March 18, 2020 at 8:59 am
    power struggle between t.b. and arians pending. see how this one plays out.
    ————————–
    No way does Arians relinquishes control of this team to TB. Brown is a cancer – Arians knows it as well as anyone – so there will be no AB in Tampa.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!