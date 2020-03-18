Report: Teams that spoke to Tom Brady believe he wants Antonio Brown

Getty Images

There was chatter before Tom Brady settled on the Buccaneers as his new team that the quarterback might push for wide receiver Antonio Brown to join him for the 2020 season and there’s still chatter to that effect now that Brady has agreed to terms with Tampa.

NFL Media reports that teams that spoke with Brady in recent days are under the impression that he wants Brown as part of his offense this year. Brady and Brown played one game together with the Patriots last season before Brown was released in the wake of a lawsuit alleging his sexual abuse was filed.

Brady has made public signs of support for Brown, but it remains to be seen if things will fall into place for a reunion. Brown’s status with the NFL is unclear as he remains under league investigation. It also may be a tough sell for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians was in Pittsburgh for Brown’s first two NFL seasons and said in January 2019 that he likes Brown and that he was a hard-working player, but believes he’s acted like too much of a diva and has to “make better decisions off the field.” He said in another interview that month that a-holes “usually run in the wide receiver room” and that Brown “needs to go back to where the beginning was.”

It remains to be seen if the Bucs will be willing to offer Brown a chance to show that he can get back to the days when his on-field exploits trumped other drama, but any opportunity would likely come with an incredibly small margin for error.