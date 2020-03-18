Tom Brady proposed identical packages to Buccaneers, Chargers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 18, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT
Soon-to-be former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was unable to spark a negotiation with his soon-to-be former team, picked his next team without much if any negotiation.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brady essentially proposed the financial terms and other items he requested to the Buccaneers and the Chargers, and both teams agreed. (It’s possible he presented the same terms to other teams; ultimately, it came down to the Bucs and Chargers.)

Brady requested payment “in the $30 million range” for each of the next two years. He did not make grandiose requests that have been suggested elsewhere, including items like personnel authority and control over the development and implementation of the offense.

Ultimately, Brady chose the Buccaneers for a variety of reasons, both business and professional. The climate is equivalent, so that wasn’t a factor. The state income taxes were; in California, they’re 13.3 percent and in Florida they’re 0.0.

Playing in Tampa keeps him closer to his 12-year-old son, who lives in New York with his mother, actress Bridget Moynihan. Also, Tampa puts the Brady family closer to frequent family destinations like Miami, Costa Rica, and South America.

The Bucs also are in better position to contend than the Chargers, given that the Chiefs currently rule the AFC West. The Bucs will have their hands full with the Saints, but relatively speaking it should be easier for the Buccaneers to win their division with Brady than it would be for the Chargers to win theirs with Brady.

15 responses to “Tom Brady proposed identical packages to Buccaneers, Chargers

  5. So, as all the objective, informed (i.e. non-hater) fans were saying – Brady wanted two years, Belichick only offered one because he always lets ’em go a year early rather than one too late

  7. Have u guys seen TB play? They have no corners, no RB,no O-Line. That Tight end everyone likes is always hurt and is overrated. TB has good WR’s and LB’s and an average D-line 9-7 at best. Plus Brady has cement shoes

  8. Tampa Bay is the better move. Logistically for the family and better offensive weapons to work with. Bucs are going to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years.

    The only way he was going to win another ring was to be Pat Mahomes backup.
    By time Chiefs get over their SB hangover their QB’s megapay slams the Parity-Era window.

  10. The only way he was going to win another ring was to be Pat Mahomes backup.
    That’s been said before by Denver fans, Seattle fans and Eagle fans.
    Time will tell, but until any team wins SIX Super Bowls with the same QB it’s only a fantasy.

    Have u guys seen TB play? They have no corners, no RB,no O-Line. That Tight end everyone likes is always hurt and is overrated. TB has good WR’s and LB’s and an average D-line 9-7 at best. Plus Brady has cement shoes

    Tom Brady could take you and your buddies to 11-5 in the NFC South. We’ll see how it goes once he gels with the offense. Never underestimate this guy when he has something to prove. He’s not wired like the average player, or human for that matter.

  12. It will be culture shock for the players, and in particular, Brady. You cannot discount his mentally checking out last year. You just can’t. BB saw it coming. I saw it, too. It sucks to admit but he showed he allowed it to play out on the field, ruining the season.

    Brady sort of reached down deep late in 2018 and was committed to them running it more which needed to happen, and he checked the ego at the door. NE then won the SB.

    But, the D is the one that took the limelight allowing an incredible 3 points in the Offsensive Era. Translation? It wasn’t about him anymore. I saw it coming. He didn’t like it. He didn’t play very well and it wasn’t about him.

    The skipped OTAs that year and then again this past year, the passive aggressive, immature behavior like a Millennial, entitled, the book, the documentary, the Guerrero ridiculousness, the brand above the team, etc. The social media use is what got me with Giselle encouraging him? Blech. Pathetic for a guy his age, honestly.

    THe best ever. The best. Not even close. But, I gotta tell ya, his ego ruined SB 42 and SB 46. He was terrible in both title games leading up to those and then had a chance to redeem himself and just didn’t get he needed to be present. He wasn’t. He was more interested in gazing into Giselle’s eyes than he was committed to the team.

    Once BB drafted JimmyG ad Brady knew crap got real, only then did he wake up, and that he did. Thanks BB for doing that. It brought us 3 more SBs.

    Once all of that went way above what made him, BB saw it, and that was it. Tom Brady as we know him, is done.

    It’s a one year window in Tampa. Make no mistake. No OTAs so he’s good there for more time with his “family” as single mom and dad’s struggle to make ends meet working 6 or 7 days a week, and Tampa fans are in for a rude awakening. Mike Evans has no idea what a route tree is. He has no idea how to sit in a zone in the right spot at the right time, has no idea what Brady wants. All this with no camp and a one year window and all these expectations? Why? It won’t work, people. It’s the greatest regret of Brady’s life.

    Ego is a nasty, nasty thing when it becomes too big. I never thought he’d do it.

    Last season was a disgrace in terms of his attitude, his leadership, his play in general, his decision making, his consistency, basically everything that made him. The Antonio Brown obsession is some odd thing, too, isn’t it? Almost like he’s crazed with thinking he’s entitled to these things.

    And guess what? THe Dolphins, Lions, etc, are getting horrible grades right now in FA. You know why? Insecure they aren’t able to provide an environment BB provided when Patricia and Flores coached in NE. They aren’t BB. You know who else isn’t better than what BB does? Tom Brady. He’s not a GM, a coach, a market speculator, a def coordinator, or someone who gets the ins and outs of economics.

    The salary cap is real. The Titans just dealt their best defender in Jurell Casey because of it. Good thing they have Malcolm Butler. lol

    Oh wait! BB couldn’t reach him either..His ego went over the edge. Whoops!

    Tom Brady clearly had no idea he was who he became mainly because of the environment and the canvas he was privileged to work within. He thought it was him because people started telling it was him. And, only him. The Boston media hates BB so much, the perpetuated the preposterous myth for 10 years. lol

    This isn’t the NBA. It’s the NFL. You need 53 players tipping in one direction, not a handful of great players.

    Brady knows this, too. Why he’s chosen this is only because of ego. His ego took over his common sense.

    I see 9-7 for TB and then he retires. They’ll lose twice to NOs, and they’ll split the rest of the division games. How TB gets all this respect with all this talent is way beyond me. Their secondary sucks, they have no RBs, their offense is Mike Evans. Put your best CB on Godwin and bracket Evans and that’s it. Ball game.

  13. 11 wins. Posters keep saying TBay has a bad OLine. Sources I trust more, like PFF, disagree. They also have plenty of money to spend if they need a piece or 2. Brady’s FB IQ, leadership and experience are worth 2 wins minimum. Add about 20 less INTs to the list too. Playoff team in a weak division(Atl stinks and Carolina is rebuilding). Watch out. Who can’t TBay beat in the NFC?

  14. The Chargers are cheap. So that explains a lot. The other big differenct is that Tampa has a good corp of young receivers (Winston didn’t get 5,000 yards passing without receivers).

  15. Brady will be AWESOME in TAMPA BAY with all those weapons he’ll have at his disposal…..2 stud WR’s & 2 stud TE’s…..if they can get a solid RB & protect him he’ll light the opposing teams up!!!
    Gonna miss him but will be cheering hard for him!!!
    Go Pats!!!

