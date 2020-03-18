Tom Brady proposed identical packages to Buccaneers, Chargers

Getty Images

Soon-to-be former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was unable to spark a negotiation with his soon-to-be former team, picked his next team without much if any negotiation.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brady essentially proposed the financial terms and other items he requested to the Buccaneers and the Chargers, and both teams agreed. (It’s possible he presented the same terms to other teams; ultimately, it came down to the Bucs and Chargers.)

Brady requested payment “in the $30 million range” for each of the next two years. He did not make grandiose requests that have been suggested elsewhere, including items like personnel authority and control over the development and implementation of the offense.

Ultimately, Brady chose the Buccaneers for a variety of reasons, both business and professional. The climate is equivalent, so that wasn’t a factor. The state income taxes were; in California, they’re 13.3 percent and in Florida they’re 0.0.

Playing in Tampa keeps him closer to his 12-year-old son, who lives in New York with his mother, actress Bridget Moynihan. Also, Tampa puts the Brady family closer to frequent family destinations like Miami, Costa Rica, and South America.

The Bucs also are in better position to contend than the Chargers, given that the Chiefs currently rule the AFC West. The Bucs will have their hands full with the Saints, but relatively speaking it should be easier for the Buccaneers to win their division with Brady than it would be for the Chargers to win theirs with Brady.