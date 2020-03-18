Vikings agree to three-year, $27 million deal with Michael Pierce

Getty Images

Michael Pierce‘s deal with the Vikings is done.

The defensive tackle will receive a three-year, $27 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The deal includes $18 million guaranteed and has a max value of $28 million.

Pierce, 27, spent his first four seasons in Baltimore.

He has appeared in 60 games with 30 starts, making 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, 13 tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits.

The Vikings released defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who since has agreed to two-year, $17 million deal with the Chargers.