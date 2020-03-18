Vikings close to deal with defensive tackle Michael Pierce

Getty Images

The Vikings cut Linval Joseph to save some cap room late last week, and have already found his replacement.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Vikings are close to agreeing to terms on a three-year deal with Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce.

The Ravens moved on by trading for Calais Campbell and signing Michael Brockers, changing the look of their defensive front.

The 27-year-old Pierce made the Ravens as an undrafted rookie from Samford in 2016.

Pierce was No. 48 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list, and his signing leaves just six players from the top 50.