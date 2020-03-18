Washington signing J.D. McKissic to two-year deal

Getty Images

Washington has agreed to terms with running back J.D. McKissic on a two-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

McKissic, 26, spent last season with Detroit.

He played 16 games with three starts, seeing action on 257 offensive snaps and 79 on special teams.

McKissic had 72 touches for 438 yards and a touchdown.

He played for the Seahawks for three seasons.

In his four seasons, he has appeared in 35 games with four starts. His 158 career touches have gone for 917 yards, and McKissic has scored four touchdowns.