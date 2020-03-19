49ers donate $500,000 to support employees and community

Getty Images

The 49ers announced a $500,000 donation to support employees and the greater community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is partnering with Cindy Chavez, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, and Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose, Comcast and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation to assist the region’s most vulnerable populations. The 49ers immediately will invest $49,000 to support a newly created fund for nonprofit organizations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties addressing the crisis.

“The 49ers continue to show their importance to our community during a time of considerable uncertainty,” Liccardo said in a statement. “Their efforts will aid in protecting vulnerable populations during this crisis. I am grateful for our partnership.”