Baker Mayfield donates $50,000 to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

People in all walks of life have made donations of time, money and other goods to help those impacted by the challenges created by COVID-19 in the United States and that group includes those in the football world.

Thursday saw Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield join the effort.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Mayfield and his wife announced that they will be donating $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The food bank says that every $1 donated results in four meals they can serve to a needy population.

The Mayfields also encouraged others to pitch in and the food bank’s website has a notice that any such donations, up to $100,000, will be matched by one of their donors.