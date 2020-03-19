Bengals will add Mackensie Alexander

Getty Images

The Bengals are doubling down on former Vikings cornerbacks.

They agreed to a deal with Trae Waynes on Tuesday and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to terms with Mackensie Alexander on Thursday. The two players were teammates in Minnesota for the last four years.

It’s reportedly a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Alexander played 55 games after joining the Vikings as a second-round pick in 2016. He recorded 103 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

In addition to welcoming two corners, the Bengals have said farewell to two others. Darqueze Dennard left for the Jaguars as a free agent and B.W. Webb was released.