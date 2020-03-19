Broncos waive Joe Flacco

Getty Images

The Broncos were hoping Joe Flacco would lend some stability to their quarterback position, but he didn’t last half the season.

Now, they’re moving on.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are waiving the veteran quarterback with a failed physical designation.

They had already cast their lot with 2019 second-rounder Drew Lock, and signed Jeff Driskel to serve as his backup.

With a $20.25 million salary, it was obvious they were going to part ways with Flacco, who now goes into a flooded market of quarterbacks, where he’ll have to look for a backup job (at a reduced rate).

After a neck injury ended his 2019 season, he has said he hopes to play again, but only if it wouldn’t compromise his long-term health.