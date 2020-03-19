Browns add defensive tackle Andrew Billings

Getty Images

Andrew Billings is moving, but not that far.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns are signing the former Bengals defensive tackle.

The 2016 fourth-rounder started 30 games the last two seasons for the Bengals.

The Browns are in the midst of some defensive shuffling, as they’ve lost linebackers Joe Schoebert and Christian Kirksey, and brought in B.J. Goodson. They’ve also signed safety Karl Joseph and are exploring a trade for Vikings safety Anthony Harris.

Billings was No. 93 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.