Bruce Irvin campaigns for Seahawks to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned for obvious reasons. He played through a core muscle injury last season, and with special NFL rules in place prohibiting players from team facilities, no team doctor can examine Clowney.

Thus, it seems unlikely any team will offer Clowney the contract he wants until that happens, and by then, big money might not remain anywhere in the league.

So while Clowney is disappointed in his lack of big offers, the longer it goes, the more it could work in the Seahawks’ favor.

The Seahawks have said they want Clowney to return, but until the COVID-19 restrictions, that seemed unlikely. It seems more likely now.

The Seahawks agreed to terms with defensive end Bruce Irvin, who is on the campaign trail to get Clowney back to Seattle.

“Man, we need him,” Irvin said on 710 ESPN Seattle. “I don’t try to get into no contract situations, but he’s one of the elite players in the league. It would be a privilege to play with him. I played with Khalil [Mack], who was unbelievable, and Clowney is just as unbelievable. So it would be a privilege, and I think we would do a lot of great things this season if they could work those things out. Hopefully they will.”

Clowney is the No. 12 player on PFT’s list of the Top 100 free agents. He is one of only 28 players who remain available in free agency.