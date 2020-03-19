Buccaneers re-sign Bryant Mitchell

Getty Images

The wait for a formal announcement of quarterback Tom Brady‘s deal with the Buccaneers goes on, but there is word of another agreement that the team has reached this week.

According to multiple reports, the team has re-signed wide receiver Bryant Mitchell. Mitchell was set for exclusive rights free agency.

Mitchell was signed by the Bucs last May after spending a few months with the Cardinals. He tore his Achilles in August and missed the 2019 season.

Mitchell spent three seasons with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos before coming to the NFL. He had 97 catches for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns during his time in Canada.