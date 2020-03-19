Bucs re-sign Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Getty Images

There was word Thursday that free agent players are reaching out to the Buccaneers because they want to play with Tom Brady and at least one Bucs player wants to stick around for the new quarterback.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches has re-signed with the team. It’s a one-year deal worth $2.25 million with $1 million guaranteed.

Nunez-Roches signed with the Buccaneers in October 2018 and played in three games with them that season. He played 16 games in a reserve role during the 2019 season and ended the year with nine tackles.

The Buccaneers saw Beau Allen depart for New England as a free agent and Ndamukong Suh is also out of contract, which leaves Vita Vea and William Gholston as the top players on the defensive line.