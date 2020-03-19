Construction continuing on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

AP

Amidst ever-changing restrictions on public mobility across the country in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, construction is continuing on the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, construction on Allegiant Stadium is continuing despite a statewide edict from Governor Steve Sisolak for all hotel and casino property to shudder for 30 days and recommendations for all other nonessential business to temporarily cease as well.

Guidelines for construction projects in the state have to be cleared by Nevada’s Department of Business and Industry. Those guidelines include “strong protocols for social distancing,” per the report.

“Being outside helps a lot,” Las Vegas Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill said. “These construction sites are huge. On a huge construction site like this … that (social distancing) should not be an impact felt on a construction site.”

The Raiders need a place to play this fall assuming the football season will still be able to continue as scheduled. Any chance of a return to Oakland for even a temporary stay would seem incredibly minuscule at this point given the frayed relations between the city and team.

Allegiant Stadium is over 85 percent complete in its construction.