Cornelius Lucas signs with Washington

Tackle Cornelius Lucas is moving on from Chicago as a free agent.

According to multiple reports, Lucas has agreed to a contract with Washington. It’s a two-year deal worth $5.3 million.

Lucas started games as both an offensive tackle and an extra offensive lineman over the course of his one season with the Bears. By the end of the year, he had appeared on 48 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

That was a career high for Lucas, who has also played for the Lions, Rams and Saints.

Washington gave left tackle Trent Williams permission to seek a trade, but nothing has come to fruition at this point. Morgan Moses is back at right tackle and Geron Christian is also on hand at tackle.