DeForest Buckner likes “win-now mentality” of Colts

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner played a leading role for the NFC champions last year and was set to return to the 49ers until they traded him to the Colts earlier this week.

Some players might not like losing the chance to finish what they started, but Buckner isn’t feeling that way. He said on Wednesday that he sees the Colts aspiring to the same kind of success that the 49ers tasted last year and is happy to be seen as a piece that can help push them over the top.

“I mean you can see the team that Chris Ballard has put together over the years. It’s a really special team,” Buckner said, via the team’s website. “They have a lot of young talent and a lot of good key guys on all phases of the ball. Being able to be an addition, it’s kind of a win-now mentality, you know what I mean? So I am excited moving forward and just ready to get things rolling.”

Getting a contract extension probably didn’t hurt Buckner’s feelings, but trading a first-round pick and signing Philip Rivers to play quarterback indicates Buckner’s view of the mentality in Indy for 2020 is on the money.