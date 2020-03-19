De’Vondre Campbell will sign with Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals have added their second free agent linebacker of the week.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that his client De'Vondre Campbell has agreed to sign with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million for the former Falcon.

Campbell was a fourth-round pick by Atlanta in 2016 and he has appeared in every one of the team’s games over the last three seasons. He started 44 of those games and finished his time with the team by recording 129 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and three forced fumbles.

Before landing a deal with Campbell this week, the Cardinals came to agreement with Devon Kennard. Kennard was released by the Lions before the start of the league year on Wednesday.