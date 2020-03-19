Dolphins bring back safety Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

The Dolphins are out spending money left and right on free agents, so they have to save a little when they can.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Dolphins have re-signed safety Adrian Colbert.

The Dolphins signed him off the Seahawks practice squad late last year, and he played in six games for them, starting five.

He’s getting a one-year, $1.775 million deal, which saves them a few bucks. He was a restricted free agent they chose not to tender. Doing so at the lowest level would have cost them $2.133 million.

They’ve put the savings toward a haul of free agents, many of whom used to play for the Patriots.