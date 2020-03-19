Eagles finalize trade, extension for Darius Slay

Posted by Josh Alper on March 19, 2020, 9:16 AM EDT
Getty Images

Cornerback Darius Slay got what he wanted.

Slay wanted a trade away from the Lions and there are multiple reports on Thursday morning that Detroit has finalized a deal that will send him to the Eagles.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Lions will get a third- and a fifth-round pick in exchange for the corner. The Eagles have two picks in each round, but it’s not clear which ones they’ll send to Detroit.

Slay was heading into the final year of his contract, but, as reported on Wednesday night as the deal was coming together, he’s also receiving a contract extension. Per Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, it’s a three-year, $50 million deal with $30 million in guaranteed money.

The move fills a big need for the Eagles as they struggled to find the right mix at corner throughout the 2019 season and it comes at a far lower price than it cost the Rams to acquire Jalen Ramsey last year. That leaves them with eight picks and at least one in every round but the seventh to use to continue building their roster.

UPDATE 9:19 a.m. ET: Albert Breer of SI.com reports the Eagles are sending the 85th and 166th overall picks to Detroit. They’ll hold onto the 105th and 168th overall picks.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Eagles finalize trade, extension for Darius Slay

  1. The Lions are trying to change their losing locker room culture – Slay wasn’t on board. Also, they weren’t going to vastly over pay Slay… So Buh By

  2. I know Jalen Ramsey is younger and arguably better but wow, what an awful trade that was for the Rams in giving up two firsts for a guy that they do not even have signed long term. The Eagles give up that little draft compensation and they re-sign him.

  3. Howie has not had a good track record for signing CB (namely Nhamdi Asomugha and Byron Maxwell) so I hope this one turns out different.

    Now just draft a friggin receiver!! Eagles need to get younger..

  4. Will miss watching Slay. He is definitely a pro and does his job. The fact he didn’t do well in Detroit’s locker room says more about Matt Patricia than it does Slay. They kept the wrong guy. Philly will love this guy.

  5. “the Rams in giving up two firsts for a guy that they do not even have signed long term.”

    Snead the Rams GM and whoever his cap management people are, they went all in overpaying a lot of players to get to the Super Bowl for the 2018 season. They don’t seem to be very good at long term cap management and are paying the price for that in a top heavy roster and not enough depth now that they’re past 2018.

  6. Highway robbery, nowhere near as bad as the Hopkins trade but a (when healthy) top 10 CB in his prime for less than a 1??? It’s like Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia are trying to get fired.

  7. If the Rams trade for Ramsey is the benchmark, then you have to give Howie Roseman an “A” for this move. Les Snead and Sean McVay grossly overpaid for Ramsey last year…that’s the price of going all-in, but it will bit them in the backside for years to come.

  8. The eagles fleeced they loins. The extension is a bargain for someone of Slay’s caliber.

  9. Perfect Eagle. Overrated and a selfish me player with a big head. That’s why he’s being dealt.

    Entitled and lazy is not good value. Yikes!

  10. OBP says:
    March 19, 2020 at 9:44 am
    Highway robbery, nowhere near as bad as the Hopkins trade but a (when healthy) top 10 CB in his prime for less than a 1??? It’s like Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia are trying to get fired.

    0 0 Rate This

    ———————Y

    You’re not getting it. You pricier players need to be leaders, too. Slay is not a leader.

    Hence, why he’s being dealt. And, wasting a pick and then paying on top of it? Dumb.

    You can get a Slay in the draft with the pick.

    For example, UDFA, JC Jackson of NE, is as good as Slay. Truth.

  11. How can you not get at least a 2nd round pick for a top 10 corner? Yes I understand he was in the final year of his contract but corners are a valuable commodity. Between this and signing every ex-Patriot to huge deals, I really don’t think these guys know what they are doing.

  12. This is a really strong move by the Eagles, as they gave up relatively little for one of the best CBs in the league. Slay wasn’t deplored by the Lions on just one side of the ball, he was charged with basically covering the opponents #1 receiver no matter where they lined up on the offense . . . so his performance was all that much better given that a lot of CB in the NFL don’t switch sides or move into the slot to cover the WR on the feild.

    For the Lions this move was a long time coming, as it was telegraphed and they already made moves this offseaon that made moving Slay a necessity, due to that the Eagles where able to get their CB for relatively cheap both in trade and contract values. At this point I would rather have Slay than Byron Jones (although Jones is younger), who cost the Dolphins $82.5 over 5 years. That is an average annual cost of $16.5 million/season. The Eagles extended Slay for 3 additional years for $50 million, with 2020 locked in at $10 million. Essentially it works out to a 4 year deal worth $60 million or $15 million/season.

    I think Slay is better than Jones, so the Eagles managed to get a much needed upgrade to their secondary and did it at a friendlier cap hit, granted they had to give up a 3rd and 5th to get there, but hopefully that extra cap space will allow them to make another FA move or two and continue to upgrade their roster. It would be nice if they could sign a WR (Robby Anderson is still available and apparently his market value is a bit lower than expected) or another addition to their secondary.

  13. Patricia leaves New England and there defense becomes better. Brian Flores and then the combination of Belichick’s kid and Jerrod Mayo just turned them loose.

    It’s not always about drawing up a scheme of read and react; Sometimes it’s about lining up and just kicking the ass of the guy in front of you and that’s what happened after Patricia left

  14. harrisonhits2 says:
    March 19, 2020 at 9:43 am
    “the Rams in giving up two firsts for a guy that they do not even have signed long term.”

    Snead the Rams GM and whoever his cap management people are, they went all in overpaying a lot of players to get to the Super Bowl for the 2018 season. They don’t seem to be very good at long term cap management and are paying the price for that in a top heavy roster and not enough depth now that they’re past 2018.

    5 0 Rate This

    —————-

    Yeah and guess who was pointing that out as it was unfolding saying it would not work?

    We saw in SB 53 which teambuild was better. Snead has been one of the worst GMs in the league along with Elway, Keim, whoever the Jets employ, Miami, TB, Jax, Clevleand’s GMs, Ryan Pace in Chicago is horrendous as well, etc. gettleman in NY, Jerrah, Snyder, Marty Hurney, etc. Mickey Loomis is wildly overrated as that whole city basks in their SB win from over 10 years ago.

    People say “it’s all Brady”…Nope. Couldn’t be further from the truth. Was he the greatest cherry on top and a luxury? Absolutely. But, it’s much more than that and Brady never, ever would have had close to the same career somewhere else.

    If it was “all Brady, why isn’t it all Rodgers or all Brees? Where are there additional Super Bowls?

    NE’s D won many of their SBs, too. SB 36, 39, 49, 53.
    So, like 4 of the SBs can directly be linked to how well the D played, over the offense.

    In the 2 SB losses to NYGs, same thing. The D clearly played to its ceiling more so than the loaded NE offenses those years.

    The D blew SB 52, yes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!