Eagles finalize trade, extension for Darius Slay

Getty Images

Cornerback Darius Slay got what he wanted.

Slay wanted a trade away from the Lions and there are multiple reports on Thursday morning that Detroit has finalized a deal that will send him to the Eagles.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Lions will get a third- and a fifth-round pick in exchange for the corner. The Eagles have two picks in each round, but it’s not clear which ones they’ll send to Detroit.

Slay was heading into the final year of his contract, but, as reported on Wednesday night as the deal was coming together, he’s also receiving a contract extension. Per Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus, it’s a three-year, $50 million deal with $30 million in guaranteed money.

The move fills a big need for the Eagles as they struggled to find the right mix at corner throughout the 2019 season and it comes at a far lower price than it cost the Rams to acquire Jalen Ramsey last year. That leaves them with eight picks and at least one in every round but the seventh to use to continue building their roster.

UPDATE 9:19 a.m. ET: Albert Breer of SI.com reports the Eagles are sending the 85th and 166th overall picks to Detroit. They’ll hold onto the 105th and 168th overall picks.