Falcons, Eagles aren’t talking about a Julio Jones trade

Getty Images

No nose boops for Leroy tonight.

PFT Commenter’s dog, who doubles as an NFL insider, heard Thursday night that the Eagles and Falcons are talking about a trade that would send receiver Julio Jones to Philadelphia. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, that’s “absolutely not” happening.

And for good reason. Based on the contract Jones signed last year with the Falcons, which pays him $22 million per year, the Falcons would take a cap charge of $31 million to trade Jones.

Besides, if the Falcons were going to trade Jones, it would have happened before they gave him his latest deal.

So while the Eagles may be looking to upgrade the receiver position, it won’t be happening with a trade for Julio Jones.