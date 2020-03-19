Giants to sign Nate Ebner

Getty Images

New Giants coach Joe Judge is signing one of his favorite players.

Nate Ebner, who was a core special teams player in New England the last eight years while Judge was coaching the Patriots’ special teams, is signing with the Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 31-year-old Ebner was on the U.S. Olympic rugby team in 2016 and has considered attempting to make the team again this year, although at this point no one can predict what the coronavirus pandemic will do to the Olympics, which are slated to begin in July in Tokyo.

Although Ebner’s listed position is defensive back, last season he did not play a single snap on defense. He played 71 percent of the Patriots’ special teams plays.