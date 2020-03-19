Jameis Winston watches and waits

Getty Images

Quarterback Jameis Winston had wanted to return to the Buccaneers. With the arrival of Tom Brady, that’s not happening.

So what’s next for the first overall pick in the 2015 draft?

For now, crickets. Despite some chatter linking Winston to Washington, John Keim of ESPN.com has reported that there’s “no chance” of a D.C. destination.

Most other teams know who their starting quarterback will be, or at a minimum they have candidates on the roster who’ll compete. The Chargers, who tried to get Tom Brady, could decide Winston represents an upgrade over Tyrod Taylor. The Patriots need a starter, but they’re keeping their cards close to the vest.

Unless he wants to wait for someone to be injured, Winston likely will have to settle for a backup job. Some have pushed the notion of Winston serving as the No. 2 behind Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. With Teddy Bridgewater leaving New Orleans, the Saints need a game-day backup for Drew Brees. And Winston would benefit greatly from watching and learning from Brees and coach Sean Payton, both in the short term and potentially over the long haul.

So would Winston welcome an opportunity to serve as someone’s understudy? After earning $45 million over the past five years, maybe he’ll decide to finally revisit his baseball ambitions.

“It is one of my dreams,” Winston told Peter King last year regarding the prospect of playing baseball again. “It is something I would definitely look forward to.”

Still only 26, Winston could indeed launch a baseball career if he decides that the time is now to pursue that dream. Based on the offers he eventually receives, if any, he may have no choice but to choose baseball.