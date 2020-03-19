Jameis Winston watches and waits

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

Quarterback Jameis Winston had wanted to return to the Buccaneers. With the arrival of Tom Brady, that’s not happening.

So what’s next for the first overall pick in the 2015 draft?

For now, crickets. Despite some chatter linking Winston to Washington, John Keim of ESPN.com has reported that there’s “no chance” of a D.C. destination.

Most other teams know who their starting quarterback will be, or at a minimum they have candidates on the roster who’ll compete. The Chargers, who tried to get Tom Brady, could decide Winston represents an upgrade over Tyrod Taylor. The Patriots need a starter, but they’re keeping their cards close to the vest.

Unless he wants to wait for someone to be injured, Winston likely will have to settle for a backup job. Some have pushed the notion of Winston serving as the No. 2 behind Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh. With Teddy Bridgewater leaving New Orleans, the Saints need a game-day backup for Drew Brees. And Winston would benefit greatly from watching and learning from Brees and coach Sean Payton, both in the short term and potentially over the long haul.

So would Winston welcome an opportunity to serve as someone’s understudy? After earning $45 million over the past five years, maybe he’ll decide to finally revisit his baseball ambitions.

It is one of my dreams,” Winston told Peter King last year regarding the prospect of playing baseball again. “It is something I would definitely look forward to.”

Still only 26, Winston could indeed launch a baseball career if he decides that the time is now to pursue that dream. Based on the offers he eventually receives, if any, he may have no choice but to choose baseball.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Jameis Winston watches and waits

  3. Jameis better get used to the waiting cuz it’s gonna be long one, and when the waiting is over it’s going to be an offer as a backup, and the money will probably be around 2-3 Million a year tops. NOBODY is paying that guy any serious money

  4. It would be crazy if he left to play baseball. I’ve never seen such an enigma. Off the charts Hall of Fame talent EXCEPT for the turnovers. But turnovers lose games!

    It would be like a pitcher that averages 12 strikeouts a game but, oh, he also gives up four homeruns, all at the worst times. Or the greatest Chef in the world, but oh, every tenth dish has e.Coli. It’s useless!

  6. Offer yourself to belichick on the cheap and rebuild your career! I think the flying elvis would look good on him .

  7. Camstinks,

    You’ll be surprised. Brian Hoyer makes 4mill a year. Keenum just signed for 6mill per.

    Jameis is going to get a decent deal, even as a backup QB. Teams pay backups. He comes with a little untapped upside.

    Pittsburg probably makes the most sense as long as he truly understands hes going in as the backup and has some things to learn.

  8. Winston would not survive a Bill Beli”chip” film session. I think it’s safe to rule out NE as a destination.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!