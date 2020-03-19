Jared Goff, Andrew Whitworth fund 2 million meals for L.A. food bank

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Jared Goff and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth are funding 2 million meals in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“There are so many people in need right now and we want to do everything we can to help our Los Angeles community,” Goff said in a news release. “My hope is that we can inspire others to support organizations like the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and United Way’s Pandemic Relief Fund as we come together to face this crisis.”

Goff and Whitworth each will finance 1 million meals through $250,000 donations to the LA Regional Food Bank.

“Tough times, like what we’re experiencing now, really show you the true value and importance of community,” Whitworth said. “We’re here to wrap our arms around our hurting neighbors, let them know that they aren’t forgotten, and that we are here for them.”

For more information or to donate to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, visit lafoodbank.org.