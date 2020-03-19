Joe Thomas re-signing with Cowboys on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys are re-signing linebacker Joe Thomas to a one-year contract, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Thomas, 28, spent the past two seasons in Dallas. He has played 25 games with two starts as a Cowboy, making 47 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

He played 246 defensive snaps and 227 on special teams last season.

Thomas previously played for the Packers for three seasons.

In his career, he has played 67 games with 10 starts and made 157 tackles, 1.5 sacks, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.