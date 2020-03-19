Joe Thuney signs his franchise tender

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 19, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT
Getty Images

In uncertain times, it’s good to have a guarantee.

So Joe Thuney made sure to pocket at least $14.781 million Thursday.

Per a tweet from his agent, the Patriots’ guard signed his franchise tender this morning, guaranteeing the full amount of the deal.

While that locks his salary in for the year, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s still a Patriot.

There has been speculation that he could be dealt, and a signed deal is a prerequisite for a trade. But coach Bill Belichick made it clear the hope was to sign Thuney to a long-term deal when they announced the tag.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Joe Thuney signs his franchise tender

  1. Don’t forget Belichick had Brady, Garoppolo, and Brisset in the same QB room. All starting for other teams. (Not to mention previous backups going elsewhere to start)

    I think he knows what he’s doing.

  2. We’ll know in 2 days if BB can do the right thing and get the long term deal done.

    I have no doubts he did this to block him from going to Miami. It may end up being one of the wisest moves or even tag related moves of his 20 years there.

    IMO, Thuney has been better than possible future HOFer, Logan Mankins. He’s certainly performed way better than Mankins ever did in the postseason, so we could be looking at a future HOF Guard here in NE.

    And, I think when you have a possible future HOF player coming into his prime, you do all you can to keep the guy you drafted and developed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!