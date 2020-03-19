Joe Thuney signs his franchise tender

Getty Images

In uncertain times, it’s good to have a guarantee.

So Joe Thuney made sure to pocket at least $14.781 million Thursday.

Per a tweet from his agent, the Patriots’ guard signed his franchise tender this morning, guaranteeing the full amount of the deal.

While that locks his salary in for the year, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’s still a Patriot.

There has been speculation that he could be dealt, and a signed deal is a prerequisite for a trade. But coach Bill Belichick made it clear the hope was to sign Thuney to a long-term deal when they announced the tag.