Jurrell Casey “confused and hurt” by trade from Titans to Broncos

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 19, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

Once the Titans franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry and signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a lucrative multi-year deal, they must have felt the need to shed some salary.

That resulted in them sending defensive tackle Jurrell Casey to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick, and Casey admitted he’s still working through the transaction.

In a message thanking the fans in Tennessee for the good times over nine years (and five Pro Bowls), he described the processing he’s still doing.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t confused and hurt, but it’s a business!” he wrote. “But, I am comforted with every text, call, comment, tweet and DM I have received. Y’all are showing your boy some real love and encouragement! Hoping I left my mark in TN because y’all will forever be in my heart.”

He then threw a greeting Denver’s way, but it has to be a bit of a culture shock for him, going from a team which just played in the AFC Championship to one that’s been in a rebuilding mode for the last five years.

He does have a gigantic contract to comfort himself with, three more years worth, with $11.8 million this year.

4 responses to “Jurrell Casey “confused and hurt” by trade from Titans to Broncos

  1. LOL!

    This sounds like a Jerky Boys clip from Volume 1. “very, very hurt”

    You can think John Robinson and hotshot Vrabel’s stupidity in overpaying so many people.

    That’s why you got dealt, dude. Cap hell.

  2. This is very similar to the Richard Seymour trade. IIRC Big Sey didn’t go to Oakland for a few days. He was blindsided. Ugly part of the business.

    Makes me think of The Wire “The game is the game yo.”

  3. This guy is an absolute stud, and Denver got a great player. However, he shouldn’t feel too badly. The 49ers let Joe Montana go after four super bowl titles, and he still had a few great seasons left in his tank. If they can do it to Joe, and now Tom Brady, they can do it to Jerrell Casey. They’ll love him in Denver, and he’ll love their city.

  4. He then threw a greeting Denver’s way, but it has to be a bit of a culture shock for him, going from a team which just played in the AFC Championship to one that’s been in a rebuilding mode for the last five years.

    ______________________________________________

    Puhhhhlease – theyre still the Denver Broncos with tradition going back to the AFL days and I believe still have the second highest winning percentage of any NFL Team of all time. UCF had a better record than say Notre Dame a few years ago, doesn’t mean UCF is all of a sudden esteemed program steeped in tradition.

