Jurrell Casey “confused and hurt” by trade from Titans to Broncos

Once the Titans franchise-tagged running back Derrick Henry and signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a lucrative multi-year deal, they must have felt the need to shed some salary.

That resulted in them sending defensive tackle Jurrell Casey to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick, and Casey admitted he’s still working through the transaction.

In a message thanking the fans in Tennessee for the good times over nine years (and five Pro Bowls), he described the processing he’s still doing.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t confused and hurt, but it’s a business!” he wrote. “But, I am comforted with every text, call, comment, tweet and DM I have received. Y’all are showing your boy some real love and encouragement! Hoping I left my mark in TN because y’all will forever be in my heart.”

He then threw a greeting Denver’s way, but it has to be a bit of a culture shock for him, going from a team which just played in the AFC Championship to one that’s been in a rebuilding mode for the last five years.

He does have a gigantic contract to comfort himself with, three more years worth, with $11.8 million this year.