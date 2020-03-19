Justin March re-signing with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced they re-signed linebacker Justin March in addition to linebacker Joe Thomas.

The two add depth behind Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

March, 26, joined the team during the 2017 season. A core special teams player, he has appeared in all 16 games the past two seasons.

In 39 games in Dallas, he has seen action on 508 special teams snaps and 52 on defense, making 16 tackles.

He also has played games for the Chiefs, Dolphins and Seahawks. March has appeared in 47 games with five starts.