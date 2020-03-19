Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila arrested, tasered after courtroom incident

Getty Images

Former Packers defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila was used to being double-teamed in his playing days.

Earlier this week, he was surrounded by 10 cops and subdued with a taser, after he refused a judge’s order to sign documents in court.

According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Gbaja-Biamila was arrested for contempt of court and resisting arrest after the incident Tuesday, which came during a hearing in his divorce case.

After Gbaja-Biamila refused to sign the paperwork, Judge Donald Zuidmulder sentenced him to six months in county jail for contempt. At that point Zuidmulder left the room and 10 Brown County sheriff’s deputies circled around Gbaja-Biamila, trying to get him to comply.

After being tasered and handcuffed, he eventually agreed to sign the paperwork, and Zuidmulder dropped the contempt charge, leaving the resisting arrest.

The 42-year-old Gbaja-Biamila, who played nine years with the Packers and finished with 74.5 sacks, was representing himself in court. He has argued in court that his religious beliefs were above civil law, and declared that even though he was born in California, “I am not a citizen of the republic.”

“I have to tell you, the law doesn’t operate that way,” the judge told him, before ordering him to sign the paperwork, which required a team of cops and a stun gun, after which Gbaja-Biamila was strapped to a chair for transport.

Gbaja-Biamila was released on bond later in the afternoon.