Kevin Johnson lands one-year deal in Cleveland

Getty Images

Cornerback Kevin Johnson will be in Cleveland for the 2020 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Johnson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Browns. It is a $3.5 million deal that could go up to $6 million if Johnson were to hit all of his incentives.

Johnson was a first-round pick by the Texans in 2015 and moved on to the Bills after being limited by injuries during two of his four seasons in Houston. Johnson played every game for Buffalo as a reserve in the secondary and regular on special teams. He finished the year with 36 tackles.

Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams top the depth chart at cornerback in Cleveland. Terrence Mitchell remains on hand as a backup after T.J. Carrie was let go earlier this offseason.