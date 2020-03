Getty Images

Former Vikings safety Jayron Kearse will stay in the NFC North.

Kearse will sign with the Lions on what Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports is a one-year, $2.75 million deal.

Last year Kearse played 25 percent of the Vikings’ defensive snaps and 53 percent of their special teams snaps.

Kearse pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated last month and is likely to be suspended to start the season.