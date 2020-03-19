Logan Thomas heading to Washington

Getty Images

Washington’s been monitoring the tight end market, and appears to have found one.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Logan Thomas will sign with Washington.

The former Virginia Tech quarterback was with the Lions last year, catching 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown.

After parting ways with Jordan Reed and seeing Vernon Davis retire, Washington’s checking out the tight end market. They tried to sign Greg Olsen before he went to Seattle, and they’re investigating veteran Delanie Walker as a possibility as well.