Market for Robby Anderson has been slow to develop

Getty Images

Most of the top players on the free agent market have found new deals.

But things are curiously quiet for wide receiver Robby Anderson. The Jets free agent is one of just six of the top 50 players on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 list.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, there have been no links to any other teams for Anderson so far, entering the fourth day of his availability.

While his camp could be better at almost everyone in the league at keeping things quiet, it more likely means he hasn’t found the dollar figures he expected.

The Jets would like to keep the 26-year-old wideout, though they didn’t want to overpay for him.

With Amari Cooper re-signed by the Cowboys and A.J. Green franchised by the Bengals, Anderson’s the top receiver left on the market. A deep draft at the position may not be helping, but things have been strangely silent for Anderson so far.