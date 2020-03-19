Mitch Morse donates $100,000 to FeedMore WNY

Getty Images

Bills center Mitch Morse has joined a growing list of NFL players who are donating money to ensure that people continue to have access to food amid the disruptions to life caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Morse and his wife Caitlin donated $100,000 to FeedMore WNY, which is a non-profit organization devoted to providing food for 135,000 people in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties annually.

“We’re not in Buffalo right now. We’re in Kansas City. You hear about everyone around the country that’s being affected by this — not just by getting sick but economically taking a hit also,” Morse said, via the Bills website. “I think the thing that stuck out to me and Caitlin the most was the kids everywhere who were getting these meals at schools but can’t right now. That also sparked the thought, ‘Well, if these kids are being affected, I’m sure there are other venues and groups of people that are also feeling the wrath of the economic change brought on by this crisis. It just made sense to us to donate to FeedMore WNY. We wanted to find something that reached the most people in the community as possible and FeedMore WNY does that.”

Morse said he and his wife went public about the donation in hopes of sparking others in a position to help to do so.