Myles Jack moving to OLB with Joe Schobert at MLB

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced the addition of free agent Joe Schobert on Thursday. He signed a five-year contract, leaving Cleveland after four seasons.

His addition allows the Jaguars to move Myles Jack to outside linebacker, coach Doug Marrone said in the news release.

Schobert will start at middle linebacker.

“We really feel great about the things Joe has been able to do and what he adds to our team,” Marrone said. “He brings an ability to tackle and diagnose plays. He’s a true middle linebacker and has played it at a high level. He’s really going to help us, not only at the MIKE linebacker position, but he also helps us overall across our whole linebacking corps. This gives us the ability to move Myles Jack to outside linebacker, which I feel is a more natural position for him. Myles and I spoke about the change, and he’s excited.”

Jack, 24, has made 287 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.