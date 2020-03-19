NFL gives teams the go-ahead to announce deals

Getty Images

The NFL is loosening up the restrictions on teams announcing agreements with free agents.

According to Jaguars spokesman Tad Dickman, the NFL has told teams that they can announce transactions if the club and the player have both agreed on the terms of the contract, and the written contract has been sent to the player and the agent.

That’s a departure from the rules teams were operating under yesterday, when they were instructed by the league not to make any announcements until a player had signed a contract and passed a physical. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting players and doctors together for physicals has been delayed.

But now the NFL is allowing teams to go ahead and announce it when a player and a team have reached an agreement. The contract may not be official until it’s signed, sealed and delivered and a physical has been conducted, but the teams can announce when a deal is done.

Perhaps an announcement from the Buccaneers about signing Tom Brady will be out soon.