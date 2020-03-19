Packers re-sign Will Redmond

Getty Images

Packers defensive back Will Redmond will stay in Green Bay for another year.

Redmond and the Packers have agreed to terms on a new contract, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The 26-year-old Redmond played in 13 regular-season games for the Packers last year, with four starts. He also played in both postseason games.

Redmond was a 2016 third-round pick of the 49ers who never got on the field in San Francisco because of knee and ankle injuries. He spent some time in Kansas City after the 49ers cut him, but he never got on the field there, either. Only in Green Bay did Redmond finally start to live up to his talent, and now he’ll remain with the only team he’s seen the field for.