Panthers sign Keith Kirkwood

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood wasn’t tendered a contract by the Saints as a restricted free agent, but he’s found another gig in the same division and with some familiar faces.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers have signed Kirkwood to a one-year deal.

Kirkwood played college football at Temple when head coach Matt Rhule and other members of the Carolina staff were coaching in Philadelphia. He went undrafted and signed with New Orleans in 2018.

Kirkwood played eight games in 2018 and caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. A hamstring injury limited him to one game during the 2019 season.