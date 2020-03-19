Patrick Scales will return to Bears on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Bears have reached agreement on a one-year deal with their long snapper, Patrick Scales, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Scales, 32, has long snapped for the Bears for 53 games over the past five seasons. He signed during the 2015 season and has held the job since aside from 2017 when he tore an ACL during the preseason.

He spent time with the Ravens, Dolphins, Jets and Buccaneers from 2011-2014 before ever appearing in a regular-season game. He played in two games for the Ravens in 2014 before making his way to Chicago.

Scales has five career tackles, including two last season.