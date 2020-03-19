Patriots agree to two-year deal with Adrian Phillips

Getty Images

The Patriots agreed to a two-year deal with safety Adrian Phillips, Charles Robinson of Yahoo.com reports.

The Patriots traded Duron Harmon to the Lions and saw safety/special teamer Nate Ebner to the Giants.

Phillips, 27, ranks 84th on PFT’s top 100 free agent list, leaving only 27 players who are not tagged or have not agreed to terms.

Phillips played only seven games last season after breaking his arm in Week Two. In his All-Pro season of 2018, he made 94 tackles, an interception and nine passes defended.

In his six seasons with the Chargers, he made 251 tackles, five interceptions and 18 pass breakups.