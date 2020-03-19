Players reaching out to Bucs, hoping to join Tom Brady

Getty Images

The Tom Brady effect in Tampa Bay is already being felt at the ticket window, as well as the front office.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the arrival of the former Patriots quarterback in free agency has caused “an unexpected high number of players” to reach out to the Bucs about joining him.

That part was #asexpected, as the Patriots won for years with a revolving cast of veteran players who would sign below-market deals for a chance at a ring.

But it’s an unusual position for the Bucs to be in.

In the past, they only stood out by being able to offer a lack of state income tax, and now with Brady on board, they’re going to have to learn how to deal with being popular.