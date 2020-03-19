Rams announce release of Clay Matthews

Getty Images

Todd Gurley isn’t the only big-name player with whom the Rams are parting ways. The Rams also are releasing linebacker Clay Matthews, the team announced.

He was due a $2 million roster bonus.

Matthews was scheduled to make $3.75 million in base salary and count $5.75 million against the salary cap after signing a two-year, $9.25 million deal last offseason.

Matthews, 33, started 13 games in his only season in Los Angeles after 10 seasons with the Packers. He missed three games with a broken jaw.

He made 37 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups in 2019.

In his 11-year career, Matthews has 519 tackles, 91.5 sacks, 130 tackles for loss and 200 quarterback hits.