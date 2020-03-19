Rams are in Todd Gurley trade talks

Posted by Mike Florio on March 19, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
Getty Images

The chickens have come home to roost on a contract that, in hindsight, the Rams never should have given to running back Todd Gurley.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Rams currently are in discussions regarding a possible Gurley trade.

It won’t be easy. He gets a $7.55 million roster bonus that became fully guaranteed last year. His $5.5 million base salary for 2020 becomes fully guaranteed soon, as does a $5 million 2021 roster bonus.

So the Rams, who already have guaranteed Gurley $34.5 million for only two seasons with Gurley under this deal, now face another $10.5 million becoming fully guaranteed.

Trading or cutting Gurley would trigger a $12.6 million cap charge. That number could be reduced to $4.2 million this year and $8.4 million next year by cutting Gurley with a post-June 1 designation.

Keeping him entails a cap charge of $17.25 million for 2020.

Complicating the situation is Gurley’s knee. He’s not the workhorse he was when he signed the contract in June 2018, and his performance simply doesn’t justify his compensation. Thus, the Rams likely will have to pay part of his contract or send net draft-pick compensation to Gurley’s new team (like the Brock Osweiler hot-potato trade) in order to make a deal happen.

Also, it won’t be easy to get a physical conducted in the COVID-19 environment, and no team will want to trust a stranger to the organization to inspect Gurley’s knee properly before giving him a thumb’s up or a thumb’s down.

For Gurley, the deal represents two thumb’s up. If he’d waited one more year, he never would have gotten the money. For the Rams, it’s a deal they surely regret — and there’s likely no good way out of the corner into which the Rams have painted themselves.

29 responses to “Rams are in Todd Gurley trade talks

  3. Terrible contract for the organization. Whom ever consummated this deal should be tarred and feathered.

  4. It shows why teams are hesitant to give RBs huge contracts as most have very short careers due to injury.

  7. The Rams front office is not very good. They struck gold on a couple of players but they have really made a lot of mistakes since.

  11. It seems like yesterday the Rams were in the Superbowl, could do no wrong and they had the greatest young coach ever. And now…

  12. phinsrebuild says:
    March 19, 2020 at 12:01 pm
    Terrible contract for the organization. Whom ever consummated this deal should be tarred and feathered.

    More likely they were rewarded…

  13. Given the structure of that contract, unless Gurley agrees to some sort of restructuring, there is no sane team in the league (I think…) that touches it with those guarantees. They have to cut him with a post-June 1 designation. They’re stuck.

  14. Oh, I bet they’re in trade talks. They’re probably calling every team in the league.

    This was a bad contract from day 1. No need for hindsight. No disrespect meant to Gurley, but running backs are always a risky investment.

  15. Buffoon Snead put the franchise future win total in jeopardy when he signed Gurley as well as Goof to high paid contracts.

  16. You guys asking why don’t realize the Rams will have to compensate whatever team acquires him.

    The Rams won’t be reasoning draft picks, they will have to include them.

    Duh.

  18. For what a case of hand sanitizer and TP with the Rams paying most of his salary. Sneed and McVay went all in for a Superbowl found out boy genius wasn’t so genius by the end of the season now it is going to be a few years of cap-hell and bad contracts, cough cough Goff. Hopefully Silent Stan sold enough PSL’s before the nose dive.

  19. I remember when the media people basically shamed the Rams into offering Gurley this ridiculous contract.

  21. Running Backs take a beating. Moreso than at other positions.
    Big contract extensions for RB’s are a big gamble.
    Some of the most contentious contract negotiations are with RB’s.

  22. I thought Ryan ‘teflon’ Pace was the only GM dumb enough to trade for Gurley. He doesn’t have the cap space, though, so who could it be!?

  23. Hell NO

    And, I don’t even need to see a physical exam results to reach that conclusion.

    We saw live that his situation is game to game….

  25. So that explains the crappy new logo! Gurley got all the money so they had to hire a c-list marketing company!!!!

  26. The only team the Seahawks own in this division is Clara. The Rams and the Cards beat them atleast once every season and it’s annoying. Hopefully Wilson can keep up his one man band wizardry because Seattle would be a 5 win team without him.

  28. “Why would anyone trade for this guy?”

    Fair question, but there may be some takers on his contract if the Rams serve up a 2nd round pick and cash in return. Teams like the Bucs can pay while addressing a need, and address more needs on the cheap via the draft. My guess anyway

