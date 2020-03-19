Rams express appreciation to Todd Gurley

Getty Images

Few organizations find a way to balance the cold, hard reality of firing an employee while also kissing his butt on the way out the door than NFL teams.

The Rams did that today with running back Todd Gurley.

“I would like to thank Todd for his many contributions to the Rams, on and off the field, since I have been here,” coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “He has meant a lot to my growth as a coach and leader and he will always be remembered as one of the all-time great Rams. I wish him nothing but the best.”

McVay arrived two years after Gurley became the 10th overall pick in the 2015 draft. Les Snead served as G.M. then, and he serves as G.M. now.

“When we drafted Todd in 2015, we knew he was going to be a one-of-a-kind talent that would create special moments on the football field for us,” Snead said. “Todd did this by becoming one of the greatest competitors in this league, but more than that, he served as a great teammate to his fellow players and ambassador for our organization, and those traits speak volumes to who he is as a human being.”

He leaves with 5,404 yards rushing, 2,090 receiving, and 70 total touchdowns. Gurley also was the 2017 offensive player of the year.