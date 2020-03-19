Rams release running back Todd Gurley

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 19, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Todd Gurley
Getty Images

The Rams couldn’t find anybody to take Todd Gurley off their hands.

(Presumably because Bill O’Brien already traded for a bad running back contract).

As a result, the team announced the release of their former workhorse running back.

Keeping him on the roster past 4 p.m. would have resulted in another $10.5 million in guarantees, and the Rams are clearly trying to cut their losses here.

Between knee problems and a general offensive malaise around him, he was no longer worth the four-year, $60 million contract they gave him less than two years ago, and now he’s on the open market.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Rams release running back Todd Gurley

  2. I suggested this in an earlier post and got down-voted. The Rams really didn’t have a choice except to throw away more money on him.

  7. He signed a “dead weight” contract where if he didn’t really perform well the Rams would have have no choice but to cut him because nobody was going to make a trade for him since the day he signed it. I wish him health but he’ll never see a contract like that again.

  8. That’s sad … But even with his history there will be a handful of suitors looking to gain his services even if for a year or two on a part time basis … He’s probably received a call already from an 813 area code …

  9. Zeke thanks for Rams for messing up the RB market by grossly overpaying. Now the RB market should drop back down to around 10mil or so.

  10. The Rams obviously couldn’t fool anyone into thinking there were serious trade talks with anyone.

  11. I guess it’s a QB league. What round did Damien Williams get drafted? Melvin Gordon and Gurley were the top drafted RB’s that year. The top QB’s are the ones winning super bowls. This isn’t a big deal for the Rams. They have a great coach and a great QB.

  13. Him and David Johnson tore up the league over a 2 year span and just as fast as they took off they fell off. Sad

  15. Momma don’t let your babies grow up to be running backs. Kinda sad that a position that takes so much punishment, doesn’t get the paydays, contracts or respect like WRs.
    Gurley has had issues, but Henry was the driving force on Tennessee, but he gets tagged while TanneWho gets paid the big bucks.
    This pass-happy NFL has certainly devalued the RB and messed with game, much like three-pointers have practically removed the center and ruined the NBA.

  18. I wonder if the Rams know the stadium won’t be ready this year cause of the outbreak? Just makes no sense to go through this mild rebuild right before you move into a new stadium, it does make sense if your not moving into the new stadium though.

  19. They knew he had knee issues when they gave him the contract. Everyone knew he had issues. I am surprised they gave him that contract, I am not surprised that they want out.

  20. psst…Kansas City is already Super Bowl favorites.

    spiritanimalchicagobears says:
    March 19, 2020 at 3:55 pm

    Going to KC or Philly, who’ll instantly become super bowl favorites.

  22. I hope the Vikings are paying attention here. You can’t give Dalvin Cook a huge contract, especially with his injury history.

  24. Gurley, appearing on Lebron James talk show and bashing the NFL didn’t help your cause either!

  26. I’m amazed that the Texans didn’t trade JJ Watt and next years #1 for him. Rams obviously calling the wrong teams.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!