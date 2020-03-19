Rams release running back Todd Gurley

Getty Images

The Rams couldn’t find anybody to take Todd Gurley off their hands.

(Presumably because Bill O’Brien already traded for a bad running back contract).

As a result, the team announced the release of their former workhorse running back.

Keeping him on the roster past 4 p.m. would have resulted in another $10.5 million in guarantees, and the Rams are clearly trying to cut their losses here.

Between knee problems and a general offensive malaise around him, he was no longer worth the four-year, $60 million contract they gave him less than two years ago, and now he’s on the open market.